Fivio Foreign “For Nothing,” Lil Baby “In A Minute” & More | Daily Visuals

With his debut album B.I.B.L.E. officially out and about, Brooklyn Drill rapper, Fivio Foreign is ready to take his place amongst the Hip-Hop heavyweights in the rap game and to get that ball rolling dropped a new visual to accompany his album release.

In his visuals to “For Nothing,” the Brooklyn rapper demonstrates just how far he’s come in the game as he takes things from his block where he turns up with his crew to having them accompany him to a fancy photo shoot where he poses up a storm to promote his promising rap career.

From the East to the South, Lil Baby continues to flaunt his well-earned lavish lifestyle and for his clip to “In A Minute” hops on a private plane where he counts stacks of paper while flossing pounds of ice. That man living it up.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rowdy Rebel, EARTHGANG featuring Future, and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “FOR NOTHING”

LIL BABY – “IN A MINUTE”

EARTHGANG FT. FUTURE – “BILLI”

TYGA – “LIFETIME”

ROWDY REBEL – “ROWDY VS. REBEL”

DOECHII – “CRAZY”

DUSTY LOCANE – “FLOSS STATE OF MIND”

IMYOUNGWORLD FT. SY ARI DA KID – “WINS & LOSSES”

