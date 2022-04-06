Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna’s A Billionaire & Ryan Seacrest To Testify In Blac Chyna/Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna Shining Bright on New Forbes Billionaire List

In rich people news, Forbes has officially released their list of Billionaires. Rihanna is the queen of ‘b— better have my money!’ That money is exactly what she is! Landing in the #1,729th spot on the 2022 list with a net worth of $1.7 billion. Whew! Thanks to her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty business she is now the world’s wealthiest female musician.

Kim Kardashian landed in the #1,645th spot with a net worth of $1.8 billion. Her ex-husband Kanye West came in at #!513 with a $2 billion dollar net worth. Jay Z came in with a net worth of $1.4 billion while Kanye’s other buddy, Tesla founder, Elon Musk topped the list with a whopping net worth of $219 billion.

Ryan Seacrest To Testify In Blac Chyna Trial Against Kardashian/Jenner Family

The drama between Black Chyna and the Kardashian family is growing with tension as a new player is being thrown into the mix! Radar Online reports that executive producer, radio, and television host Ryan Seacrest has been subpoenaed by Blac Chyna’s legal team to testify in the upcoming trial. Sources claim Seacrest will be grilled on exactly why Blac Chyna’s show was canceled.

Do remember the Washington D.C born reality tv star is suing the Kardashian’s claiming the family owes her $300 million in damages for allegedly threatening to stop production of their hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s unless ‘Rob & Chyna’ was axed from the E! Network. Reportedly ‘Rob & Chyna’ had already been greenlit for a second season when it was abruptly canceled. Black Chyna believes she would have been raking in nearly $1 million had the show aired as it was supposed to!

Along with Ryan Seacrest, who will only testify for 30 minutes, Kris Jenner, Kylie, Khloe, Kim, and Rob are all set to be grilled for 3 hours each. Blac Chyna is set to testify for 6 hours total. With the recent viral conversation about Blac Chyna’s role as a ‘single mother,’ this trial has the possibility of getting even messier. They should all agree to get the cameras rolling right now so they can all get a bag!

