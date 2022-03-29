Will Smith may have laid the smackdown on Chris Rock on Sunday at The Oscars, but clearly, he needs to lay hands on another comedian.

Comedian, Author, and Podcast host, Tom Segura, isn’t too impressed with Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscars this past weekend and he’s letting EVERYONE knows how he feels. On Twitter, he called Jada Pinkett-Smith a “bald-headed b*tch” and drop the F bomb to her husband, Will. F*** Will Smith’s candy ass smacking a dude 4 inches shorter and 50lbs lighter. He’s just in his feelings cause his bald-headed bitch been fuckin around on him for years and he takes it. We all know who he wishes he could slap. #CuckWill

.

If anyone needs a slap or 2 or 10, it’s definitely this guy Tom.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Slams Will Smith’s ‘Post-Slap’ Oscar Win: “I Was Sickened By The Standing Ovation”

RELATED: Richard Williams Had This To Say About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock During The Oscars

Comedian Tom Segura Disrespects Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith was originally published on 92q.com