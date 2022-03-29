App Feed
Comedian Tom Segura Disrespects Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Will Smith may have laid the smackdown on Chris Rock on Sunday at The Oscars, but clearly, he needs to lay hands on another comedian.

Comedian, Author, and Podcast host, Tom Segura, isn’t too impressed with Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscars this past weekend and he’s letting EVERYONE knows how he feels. On Twitter, he called Jada Pinkett-Smith a “bald-headed b*tch” and drop the F bomb to her husband, Will. F*** Will Smith’s candy ass smacking a dude 4 inches shorter and 50lbs lighter. He’s just in his feelings cause his bald-headed bitch been fuckin around on him for years and he takes it. We all know who he wishes he could slap. #CuckWill

If anyone needs a slap or 2 or 10, it’s definitely this guy Tom.

Comedian Tom Segura Disrespects Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith  was originally published on 92q.com

