Let’s just say Hollywood came out to play at the 94th Annual Oscar Awards! This year, the stars got all dressed up to show out, and there were a number of moments that had us clinching our pearls, and dropping our jaws. Whether it was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock back to reality or Blue Ivy performing with her mom, see why this year’s Oscar Awards was one for the books!

5. Beyonce Performs ‘I Am Alive’ at the Compton Tennis Courts

Everyone is raving about Queen B. opening performance for the 94th Academy Awards. She was performed “Be Alive” from the original soundtrack, King Richard’. Blue Ivy was also spotted performing alongside her mother for this beautiful moment! Check out the performance.

4. Megan Thee Stallion SURPRISES Oscars Crowd With Surprise Performance

The Houston hottie represented for Texas and women at this years Oscars, becoming the first female rapper ever to perform at the oscars. She surprised the audience with a never heard before single with Bruno Mars called, We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

3. Ariana DeBose, ‘CODA’ make history at 94th Academy Awards

Ariana j

2. CODA’s Troy Kotsur Wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur received a standing ovation at the 94th Academy Awards after he became the first deaf male actor to ever win an Oscar.

1. Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock During Oscars Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

Actor Will Smith jumped on stage during the Oscars and slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. A shortly after, Smith won the best actor award for the film “King Richard” and gave an emotional speech, in which he seemed to defend. his actions.

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards was originally published on majic945.com

Also On Black America Web: