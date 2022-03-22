Florida’s Legacy Of Free Blacks Pre-Civil War

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In Sarasota, Florida, members of the African American Cultural Coalition are working to preserve an important story from Black American history that has rarely been told.

If you’ve done any research on living while Black in America during the early 1900s, then you more than likely have heard the stories of the Jim Crow South. Living in America before and after the Civil War was hell on earth for Black people. But buried amongst the painful reminders of this country’s racist past are beautiful Black stories of resilience and hope.

Florida has a historic Black neighborhood called Newtown that in 1914 became a safe haven for Blacks looking to escape racial violence that plagued many of the states north of the panhandle.

With racism all around them, Newtown residents were able to build a self-sustaining community that included an entire business district, its own schools, grocery stores, and churches.

Vickie Oldham, the CEO and President of the African American Cultural Coalition wants to make sure the legacy of Newtown lives on forever.

Oldham and the organization have plans to build an African American Art Center and History Museum from one of Newtown’s original structures.

What makes the story of Newtown even more mind-blowing are the tales of free Blacks who roamed the Everglades in Florida 100 years before Newtown was even a thought.

During the late 1700s and early 1800s, Florida was very different than what we know it as today. America was still very much trying to find itself as a nation and influences from all over the world wanted a say in its destiny, including Spain, as well as the Native Americans. Blacks who escaped slavery during this period moved into the forests where some encountered indigenous communities on Florida’s coastal lands.

The land was still owned by Spain and their manumission laws allowed for Blacks to live a life with more provided freedoms as opposed to U.S. rule which encouraged slavery. Blacks began to work and live among the Creek and Seminole Indians and also developed a relationship with the Spanish helping build forts, towns, agricultural services as well as military support. The Spanish would also offer slaves freedom from British rule if they converted to Roman Catholicism.

Florida continued to be an intricate location in the fight for America as power switched back and forth from British rule to Spanish.

Runaway slaves who integrated into Native American culture in the early 1700s were called Maroons.

White colonial Americans saw the Maroons as a direct threat to their way of life, which was slavery through fear, violence, and control.

Some believe the first free Black settlement in Florida was established in 1738 just north of St Augustine by maroons who had escaped from the Carolinas.

There were also other free Black communities in Florida at the time that flourished. In the early 1800s along the Manatee River lived a neighborhood of 750 escaped slaves. They called their community Angola. Once British troops left the shores of America after the War of 1812, maroons who aided in the battle kept the fort and turned into a self-sustaining community by farming the surrounding land.

Insert President Andrew Jackson, one of the worst things that could have ever happened to free Black life in Florida during the early 1800s. Jackson made it one of his top priorities to destroy every single Maroon community south of the Mason-Dixon.

In 1818, Andrew Jackson sent troops down the Apalachicola River to destroy Maroon, Seminole, and Creek communities in what was known as the First Seminole War.

U.S. military forces burned Black and brown villages along rivers throughout northern Florida.

During the Battle of Suwanee, the 50 maroons were able to hold off the United States army, allowing hundreds of Maroons to escape to Jamaica, Key Biscayne, and Cuba. Those who did not want to leave the lands they worked so hard to build a life on fled into Florida’s Everglades, eventually pushing into the Sarasota area, leaving a legacy for the people of Newtown to pick up, which they did. Now decades later, as we celebrate Newtown and its history of Black excellence, we also acknowledge that our excellence in Florida started way before.

Vickie Oldham understands this better than anyone. Her research of the free Black community of Angola is what kick-started her passion for marketing and preserving Black history in Florida.

“These people were looking for freedom, said Oldham. “They found it along the Manatee River where we grew up but nobody was able to share their story. Our cultural and history facility will give these stories a place to live forever.”

Her plans for the facility are lofty. Oldham is starting the project African American Arts Center and History Museum.

The city has leased the historic Leonard Reid house and plans on moving it to a better tourist location. It will open as small art, history, and cultural center with plans to expand into a 17,000 square foot multimillion-dollar facility.

“There are there hidden gems of Black history all over the country and the state of Florida,” said Oldham. “We just need to find them and give them the voice they deserve.”

SEE ALSO:

The Black Town Of Nicodemus And The Enslaved African Prince Who Inspired A ‘Promised Land’

The Black Town Under Lake Martin: A Father & Son’s Dream Of Greatness

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos: Black People Making History In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America [caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Florida’s Legacy Of Free Blacks Pre-Civil War was originally published on newsone.com