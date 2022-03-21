Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Phaedra Parks took to her Instagram Story today to show off her youthful glow in a blonde bombshell selfie video that was everything!

The reality star recorded a fun video of herself while she rode in the car listening to a Nicki Minaj single and looked absolutely gorgeous! In the selfie video, she served face and gave us hair envy while she wore her blonde and brown ombre locs in a closely curled style with her front pulled back to show off her gorgeous face.

Check out the video courtesy of The Jasmine Brand below.

The reality star also made headlines lately when she was brought up in an interview with former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate, Kandi Burruss, who told the show’s host that if Phaedra was to rejoin the show, she would no longer be a part of the cast. “I just don’t think that she and I need to interact. You know what I mean? I let her do her thing and when they decide to do that then, you know…”

The interviewer then interjected and said, “Okay, then you’d be like ‘I’m out of here. Nice knowing y’all. You gotta choose.” To which Kandi, “it’s not even about nobody making a choice because she’s other shows or whatever.” The interviewer then later asked Kandi if the situation was fixable and Kandi replied, “No, it’s not fixable. No.”

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

Porsha leaves ‘RHOA’, Fans Debate if They’ll Be Tuning Into The Next Season

No Ma’am! Kandi Says If Phaedra Comes Back To RHOA, She’s Out!

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks Is Aging Backwards In Blonde Bombshell Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: