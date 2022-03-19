Songstress Ashanti Makes Tech History With New Partnership

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

New York-bred singer Ashanti is making her mark in the tech industry. She recently joined forces with EQ Exchange, becoming the first Black woman music artist to be the co-founder of a Web3 platform.

EQ Exchange’s mission is rooted in ensuring artists have ownership over their intellectual property and can have a direct connection to their audiences. The woman-led company—that sits at the intersection of technology and music—empowers established and emerging artists to share their creativity on a global scale through non-fungible tokens. Through EQ Exchange, artists have the ability to offer fans exclusive rewards for different songs and albums. The platform enables fans to trade their tokens with others who are a part of the fanbase.

Ashanti took to Instagram to express her excitement about her involvement with EQ Exchange. “I’m so ecstatic to be the First Black female Artist to be a partner and co-owner of such an Amazing Web3 tech company as EQ Exchange,” she wrote in a caption. “Focusing on music and NFTs, EQ is built on CELO, the world’s first carbon negative blockchain. Not only does CELO use the more efficient Proof of Stake (POS) consensus mechanism, but they take things a step further and invest in worldwide programs to save the rainforest. We’re focused on a mutual exchange of gifts… Love to and from my fans! I’m so Happy my Amazing Partner Janice Taylor started this company as the first Women CEO/Founder in this very male dominated world and has chosen me to continue the journey & narrative of Women’s Empowerment.”

Ashanti has been a fierce advocate for ownership. Last year, she revealed she’s re-recording her debut album so that she can own her music.

News about Ashanti’s historic partnership comes after NBA star LeBron James teamed up with Crypto.com for the creation of a blockchain technology-centered program for children that teaches youth about Web3.

