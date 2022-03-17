The Undressing Room
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Master P” | Episode 59

The Undressing Room welcomes Master P as he talks about his upcoming episode of TvOne’s Uncensored airing this Sunday. He gets real with us and discusses entrepreneurship, HBCU’s and more. The duo also undresses the hottest topics of the week; Jussie Smollett being sentenced to jail and more Kanye antics with D.L. Hughley and Pete Davidson.

The Final Question To Undress got real. What’s the craziest lie a man told you?

