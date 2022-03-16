Start Your Engines: A$AP Rocky Hints At AWGE & Mercedes-Benz Collab

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing that A$AP Rocky has a thing for (outside of Rihanna of course), it’s having a good idea of who to collaborate with and the rapper gave hints of a new project in the works with one of the world’s premier automotive brands.

On Tuesday (March 15th), the “Fashion Killa” rapper shared a clip to his Instagram account which showed the logo of his creative brand AWGE decked out in chrome. The AWGE collective includes A$AP Ferg and A$AP Nast as well as Playboi Carti and Smooky Margielaa. The clip also showed several pieces of clothing that bore the AWGE logo and the iconic insignia of Mercedes-Benz. The caption read: “HISTORY IN DA MAKING MERCEDES BENZ X AWGE DROPPING A$AP!!!” The clip would be deleted, but the official AWGE account on Instagram confirmed the collaboration with the caption reading “AWGE x mercedesbenz soon”. The Mercedes-Benz account responded with a heart emoji in the comments to that post.

Mercedes-Benz has been making inroads into the world of unique fashion collaborations, most recently giving the late Virgil Abloh freedom to create a few one-off designs which included the Project MAYBACH off-roader concept that was revealed last year. In addition to being a leading sponsor of various fashion show events, they also partnered with Heron-Preston in 2021 to have their airbags reconfigured to become one-of-a-kind trousers and jackets.

While the news might come as a surprise to some observers in the fashion and Hip-Hop worlds intrigued, there have been signs of it being a possibility in the past. In 2017, A$AP was a star in the German automotive company’s campaign for the release of the Mercedes CLA Coupe. In 2018, the rapper had a couple of vintage Mercedes automobiles on display in his video for “Gunz N Butter”, and most recently he was out and about with Rihanna at the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week sporting a leather bomber jacket and trousers that had the Mercedes-Benz logo embossed on them.

