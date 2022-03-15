The First Trailer For Ms. Marvel Featuring Marvel’s First Muslim Superhero Has Arrived

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’re getting a cosmic take on the newest superhero coming to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tuesday (Mar.15), Disney+ dropped the new trailer for Ms. Marvel, introducing Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim American superhero, to the MCU. In the first trailer, we see Iman Vellani bring Khan, a Jersey City native, to life in the Marvel Studios original series. Khan is an avid gamer, a huge fan of writing comic books, and the universe’s strongest superhero Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Despite being a young teen with a boundless imagination, Khan still feels invisible to the world, that is until she comes gains powers.

The show created by Bisha K. Ali follows Khan as she tackles being a tween, family life, and learning how to use her powers to deal with the villains threatening Jersey City. Many comic book aficionados have easily noticed Khan’s origin story is a bit different, with her not gaining superpowers by experimentation but through two bands. Many were quick to call cosmic accessories the infamous ‘Quantum Bands” sported by the cosmic being Quasar in the Marvel comic books. Also, instead of Khan making herself or limbs embiggen, she projects those abilities sort of like DC’s Green Lantern and the projections he makes utilizing his ring.

Right now, we have no idea where Ms. Marvel will fit in the grand scheme of things as the MCU’s Phase 4 picks up steam led by Doctor Strange, the current MVP of the Marvel Studio films. BUT, it’s a safe bet to assume she will eventually cross paths with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and her idol Captain Marvel in Nia DiCosta’s The Marvels when that film begins to take flight, but that is not happening no time soon.

Thankfully you won’t have to wait long to meet the MCU’s newest lovable superhero because Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ June. 8. We can’t wait to be blinded by Ms. Marvel’s cosmic light.

Peep the first epic trailer below.

Photo: Disney+ / Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel

