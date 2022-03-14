Diva’s Daily Dirt: Abbot Elementary Season 2 Details + Nicki Minaj Announces New Collab

ABBOT ELEMENTARY RETURNING FOR SEASON TWO
Abbot Elementary fans will be happy to know that the show has officially been granted a season two on ABC. The breakout comedy series stars Quinta Brunson, James as well as Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a silly principal with main character syndrome, in a Philadelphia school.
The early 2nd season renewal comes at very little surprise as the workplace comedy has quickly established itself as the new No. 1 comedy for adults 18-49. Abbott Elementary‘s December premiere/preview became the first ABC comedy debut to quadruple ratings after 35 days of multi-platform viewing. Principle Coleman delivered the exciting news today via Instagram:
Abbott Elementary returns with new shows on March 22. Meanwhile, after several rumor reports last week about ‘The Real’ daytime talk show being canceled, one of the show’s hosts, Loni Love, tweeted that there has been no official word of cancelation from FOX.
Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray Announce Collab
Fans may recall a little mix-up a month ago where Coi Leray’s estranged father, Benzino, confirmed on Clubhouse that his daughter had a song with Nicki Minaj on her upcoming album. The early reveal didn’t go well at all leaving the ‘Twinninem’ rapper to tell her daddy to ‘sit the f—- down!’ when it comes to telling her business.
Nicki Minaj denied the collab initially but has just surprised fans with the official news:
Coi Leray announced the new track ‘Trendsetters’ set to drop this Friday, March 18th!
Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter
Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter
1.
1 of 13
.@NICKIMINAJ tells Joe Budden that she and @LilKim should’ve been on the cover of US Vogue based on their influences on music and fashion. pic.twitter.com/h8HToq8znJ— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) March 9, 2022
2.
2 of 13
Joe Budden is a BARB lmao— Josh (@joshuacharles__) March 9, 2022
3.
3 of 13
Nicki Minaj tells Joe Budden she is currently talking to a director about an in-depth acting role.— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2022
“It's a bigger role than I've ever taken on. It's a more in-depth role...” pic.twitter.com/oQtUOcq42H
4.
4 of 13
.@NICKIMINAJ talking about Billie in her new interview with Joe Budden! 🕊 pic.twitter.com/7n8ynegUnv— Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) March 9, 2022
5.
5 of 13
Joe budden speaks on longevity and calls Nicki Minaj the blue print 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LkySBe9cbX— 👨🏾💻 (@onikascrown) March 9, 2022
6.
6 of 13
Nicki Minaj for her interview with Joe Budden. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N43vId4Y2K— Bossy man (@qweensleeze) March 9, 2022
7.
7 of 13
Nicki Minaj tells Joe Budden her future plans:— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) March 9, 2022
“I’m creating my own management company to manage me & others … also doing my record company … I’ll announce it close to album time … I’m also working with a director regarding a movie.” pic.twitter.com/P1dsIpWm4u
8.
8 of 13
Nicki Minaj credits FKA twigs for starting the baby hair trend in new interview with Joe Budden:— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 9, 2022
“I remember when FKA twigs was wearing the baby hair. She’s an icon, icon, icon…I remember before the baby hair trend became the trend, FKA Twigs was on that s**t.” pic.twitter.com/Kmgva9eC7B
9.
9 of 13
Nicki Minaj mentioned lil Kim in her interview with joe budden once again and giving her praise and it wasn’t from a place of h8 or malice… she has never been the problem 🤷🏾♂️— EriTron_Jo😬 (@erion_jordan) March 9, 2022
10.
10 of 13
Just finished the Joe Budden Nicki Minaj interview.. we have a lot to get into!— The Armon Wiggins Show (@ArmonWiggins) March 9, 2022
11.
March 9, 202211 of 13
12.
12 of 13
16k people are currently watching the premier of Nicki Minaj & Joe Budden’s interview on YouTube 🚨— Shes Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) March 9, 2022
13.
13 of 13
Joe Budden got another one with this Nicki Minaj interview, his questions were on point pic.twitter.com/z2UBYsKBjQ— Sevhn.Galore❤️🔥 (@OfficialSEVHN) March 9, 2022
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Abbot Elementary Season 2 Details + Nicki Minaj Announces New Collab was originally published on kysdc.com