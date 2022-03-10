Senghor Baye, Activist Ray Fauntroy & Dr. Valda Crowder l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Garveyite Senghor Baye updates us on the fight to save a Black Bethesda, Maryland cemetery. Before Senghor Baye Activist Ray Fauntroy and members of the International Drumming Coalition. The group will report on their coordinated drumming ritual for peace. Drummers from around the world will check in. Getting us started, Emergency Room Physician Dr. Valda Crowder reveals how the gaps in Health Care are exposed during the COVID19 pandemic.

