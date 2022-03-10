J.I.D Talks Working With Earthgang, Spillage Village & Preparing For Coachella

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

GRAMMY-nominated rapper J.I.D has many in the industry banking their money on his odds of being the next great emcee in the game.

As he puts the final touches on his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Forever Story, the “Down Bad” lyricist linked with Incognito and DJ Misses at CRU Lounge in Edgewood to discuss his Dreamville labelmates, being down with Spillage Village and why he thinks performing at Coachella will be a career highlight.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In between chowing down on some wings and quesadillas, J.I.D and the POTC crew took time to get into his mind as an artist and even discussed advice he’d give to future XXL Freshman like he once was back in 2018. He also took time to drop some knowledge by giving us a theory on why traveling can be your biggest teacher, which we’re sure he’ll be doing a lot of on his Never Had Sh!t tour alongside Earthgang.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Listen to our full interview with J.I.D. on Posted On The Corner below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: