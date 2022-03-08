Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Veteran U.K. rapper Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assault by beating in court, and faces jail time as a result.

According to reports in, the rapper who pioneered the grime genre (whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills) was found guilty of assaulting his former partner, Cassandra Jones in the Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday (March 7th). The assault took place at Jones’ residence on June 8th, 2021. Prosecutors stated that the reason Mills went there was due to frustration over custody arrangements with her over their two children.

The incident, as detailed in court by prosecutors from the reports of the London Metropolitan Police, stated that Mills barged into Jones’ home as he was with his son and began to berate her. He then “put his forehead against [Jones’] and pushed her around the room” before he “pushed her to the ground.” Judge Polly Gledhill rendered the verdict citing the “Fix Up Look Sharp” rapper’s “abusive and aggressive” behavior.

The Member of the Order of the British Empire reportedly caused another bit of commotion as he exited the courtroom after the verdict, snatching the camera of press photographer James Manning who was present and smashing it. “He then pushed my camera into my face, which then caused it to fall to the floor, at which point he then picked it up and then threw it across the road. It smashed into a lot of pieces.”

The rapper has been a solid part of British art and culture since his debut album, Boy in da Corner was released in 2003, winning him the Mercury Music Prize. Mills has since appeared repeatedly on television, with a voiceover role on the Netflix animated series The House being his latest project.

Dizzee Rascal is due back in court on April 8th for sentencing.

Dizzee Rascal Found Guilty of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

