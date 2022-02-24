The Real Freeway Rick Ross To Host ‘After The Snow’ Podcast Recapping FX’s Snowfall Episodes

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Snowfall fans have a lot more than just new episodes to look forward to this season! Breakbeat Media, a rising podcasting powerhouse, has just announced the “After the Snow” podcast with none other than the real Freeway Rick Ross!

Fans and critics of FX’s hit show Snowfall know that the show is loosely based on Freeway Rick Ross’s life and now we have a chance to learn even more about his tribulations as a former drug lord. Every Thursday, Breakbeat co-founder Dave Mays and Freeway Rick Ross will deconstruct each episode and share inclusive insight on CIA conspiracies and reveal true stories of friendship, community, and what really went down in the trenches back in the day when Ross first embarked on building an empire.

“A few years ago, I couldn’t have imagined speaking about ‘Snowfall’ nor my life in such detail. But I trust Dave, and I believe in what he’s doing with Breakbeat Media. I’m looking forward to sharing my side of how things went down – the good, the bad, and the ugly. I know our fans will be blown away.” –Freeway Rick Ross

Will you be pressing play on “After the Snow?”

5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…

5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…

[caption id="attachment_3378756" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: David M. Benett / Getty[/caption] ‘Snowfall’ star Damson Idris has risen to social media heartthrob fame and he is well-aware of his newly reached sex symbol status. Move over Michael B. Jordan, the handsome and stylish actor is the new object of our affection and we can’t help but stalk his page from time to time to see what he’s wearing… or hopefully not wearing. And his last name isn’t only Idris, did we mention he’s also British?! The chocolate hottie stays in designer bringing us lewks while we look. And we love a man who can dress! Whether it’s offering us wine in Louboutins (see below) or rocking a perfectly-tailored suit on the red carpet, Damson puts the dam in damnnn he’s fine. Damson recently appeared on a digital exclusive cover for Native magazine wearing Bottega Veneta to kick off the spring. Since we’re feeling his style so much, we’re looking back at his flyest moments. And he made headlines when he complimented London singer Rebecca Winter’s natural beauty. We stan a woke man. Swoons. https://twitter.com/DamsonIdris/status/1389899586651652097

The Real Freeway Rick Ross To Host ‘After The Snow’ Podcast Recapping FX’s Snowfall Episodes  was originally published on kysdc.com

