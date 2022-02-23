To Keep the Subscription or Not To: Netflix Debuts What’s New For March 2022 After Increasing Subscription Costs

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix debuts what is new on the streaming platform for March 2022. After announcing an increase of the subscription cost, fans question whether to keep their Netflix accounts. Maybe the upcoming films and series headed to Netflix next month in the US will change their minds.

The 11-minute video reveals what Netflix will share next month. From action series and films like The Adam Project to long-awaited drama series Bridgerton’s season 2, fans have a lot to look forward to in March.

Fans were recently made aware of Netflix’s newest subscription cost, which will raise the monthly fee to $19.99 a month, and they are not happy about it. The streaming platform is hoping that it can compete with other streaming platforms with its laundry list of content debuting next month across various genres. Some fans are not convinced that Netflix has enough to keep them with the new increase.

Despite the raise in membership costs, Netflix is carrying on with a variety of new and old films and series.

Fans can get excited for action films and series like The Adam Project, The Guardians of Justice, The Last Kingdom season 5, Dunkirk and more. If you are a fan of drama, Sorry to Bother You is headed to Netflix along with Bridgerton season 2, Good Girls season 4 and Call the Midwife season 10 returning. There are a ton of thriller films and series to get excited for including Texas Chainsaw 3D, Blade Runner 2049, and Pieces of Her series. As for comedy, get ready for Mike Epps: Indiana Mike comedy special, Human Resources animated series and more. For those interested in nonfiction, The Andy Warhol Diaries, Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives, Life After Death with Tyler Henry and Is It Cake series are headed to the platform.

There’s a selection of family friendly films and series and highly anticipated anime shows and films that will be added in March as well. There is something for everyone.

Check out all the shows headed to Netflix next month with the video below.

