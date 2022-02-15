Diva’s Daily Dirt: The Roots Picnic Line Up Is Crazy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Roots Picnic Line Up Is Crazy

The Roots Picnic has just announced its big return with headlining sets from Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, and Jazmine Sullivan.

Going down at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia from June 4-5 the lineup is rounded out with appearances by G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Chief Keef, Kirk Franklin, and more, with a “J Period Live Mixtape” including Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher, and the “Soulquarians Jam Session” featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild.

Does this call for a trip to Philly this Summer? With a line up like this, we think so!

Trey Songz Legal Team Ask For Dismissal Of Case

Trey Songz is fighting back and rightfully so!

The R&B singer wants his Miami sexual assault case thrown completely out. According to a brand new motion filed by Trey’s attorneys, his accuser, Jauhara Jeffries’, attorney tried to pay off a key witness.

The legal documents reportedly state that an unnamed woman can protect Trey’s innocence. The key witness was with Trey at the club when the alleged assault took place. She can confirm that she was not sexually assaulted and did not witness anyone being assaulted. However, she was reportedly contacted by the plaintiff’s lawyer, who tried to convince her to change her story.

Jauhara’s lawyer allegedly offered to pay the woman somewhere between $100k-$200k if she could get Trey’s team to settle at a high price.

According to the documents, the woman rejected the offer and claimed that she only wanted to tell the truth.

Trey’s legal team believes their witness tampering is grounds for dismissal of the case altogether. Do remember that back in December of 2021 headlines broke with news that Jauhara Jeffries was suing the Grammy nominated singer along with Diddy for $20 million. Jauhara alleged that Trey forced his fingers into her private parts inside a Miami nightclub in 2017 following Diddy’s NYE Party.

This is just the first case Trey’s legal team is working on. There is a whole other case pending coming out of Las Vegas.

Diva's Daily Dirt: The Roots Picnic Line Up Is Crazy was originally published on kysdc.com