Attorney John Sweeney & Sam P.K. Collins l The Carl Nelson Show

Civil-rights attorney John Sweeney discusses the gangs in the LA Sherriff’s Dpt. Attorney Sweeney will reveal how he broke the so-called Blue Wall to expose rouge officers sworn to protect and serve the community. Many of these bad officers preyed on minorities while on duty. Before Attorney Sweeney, journalist & author Sam P.K. Collins debuts his book, Babylon Be Still.

