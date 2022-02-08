Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Baba Lumumba is from Umoja House in WDC. Baba Lumumba will answer the question of “what is Freedom for Black People?” Baba Lumumba will also point out why this is important to our movement. In addition, Baba Lumumba will weigh in on the Whoopie Goldberg issue. Plus Educator & Author Mba Mbula discusses why we must regain control of our history.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Griot Baba Lumumba & Mba Mbula l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Black America Web: