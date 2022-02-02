Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Polo Ralph Lauren and BEAMS have once again partnered up for a new drop. The “Polo Big Collection” is inspired by Ralph’s golden era of prep during the 1990’s.

As spotted on Hype Beast the two brands are back in business. On Friday, January 28 the Japanese label announced a new collaboration called the “Polo Big Collection”. The drop in question is inspired by the Polo Ralph Lauren’s most iconic advertising campaigns of the 1990’s. The pieces are billed as offering a new way to enjoy the American traditional designs with multicolored and blue Polo Pony logos on all the items.

In the drop are five pieces that come in two different colorways each. We get the classic Polo Ralph Lauren button up shirt with logo detailing on the front left hem and left side chest pocket. As a pleasant surprise the Japanese imprint also brings back the turtleneck with the Pony logo on collar. Also included are pleated khaki pants in blue and beige with the matching caps. Lastly we get all cotton blend socks to complete the look.

This is the not the first time Uncle Ralph has collaborated with these fine folks from The Land Of The Rising Sun. In 2021 the two companies worked on the “Navy & Gold Logo Collection. The Polo Ralph Lauren x BEAMS “Polo Big Collection” will be available on the BEAMS website and select retailers starting February 5.

Photo: BEAMS

Polo Ralph Lauren & BEAMS Are Serving More 90’s Nostalgia With Upcoming Drop was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Black America Web: