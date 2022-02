Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Broccoli City Festival is back! The line-up has been revealed for the 2022 Festival happening May 7th-8th at RFK hosted by our very own Little Bacon Bear along with Gia Peppers and Rodney Rikai!

This line-up definitely did not disappoint! After missing out on a lot of concerts and festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic everyone has been anticipating their chance for that summertime live music! Broccoli City Festival is DMV based so of course our artist are coming through in full force. Ari Lennox, Wale, Rico Nasty, Alex Vaughn plus more will be hometown performers hitting the stage!

Tickets are now available here: bcfestival.com

Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, Tems, Wale, Rico Nasty + More Set To Perform At This Year’s Broccoli City Fest! was originally published on kysdc.com