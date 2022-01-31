Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

While we may not be getting a music tour for a while, we’re getting something bigger! The singer and fashion icon, Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky. Rihanna was photographed in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket. Her jacket was buttoned at the top and opened just enough to show off what the bad gal RiRi was working with.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, A$AP Rocky talked about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.” He talked about what it was like to be in a relationship and he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

In regards to fatherhood, A$AP Rocky, 33, said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” As he put it at the time, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

In an interview with British Vogue Rihanna said she was “realizing life is really short” and found a new way of living, she also said

“I know I will want to live differently,” she added, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having “three or four” children, whether she has a partner or not.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong …’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” said Rihanna. “But the only thing that matters is happiness; that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

