Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Another NFL player has fumbled the bag due to bad off-field behavior. Damon Arnette, now formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested on Friday night (January 28) in Las Vegas for allegedly threatening a valet with a gun.

The Chiefs wasted no time and have already released Arnette, who was on a reserve contract but not on the active roster.

Reports TMZ:

The 25-year-old cornerback was busted for assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance after a dispute allegedly occurred at the Park MGM on Las Vegas Boulevard. It’s unclear what drug Arnette allegedly had on him. A witness tells us Damon attempted to retrieve a car without a valet ticket … leading to a dispute. We’re told Arnette pulled a gun, and the police were eventually called. The kicker here is that back in November, Arnette was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders after footage was revealed of the corner back…wait for it, threatening a woman with a gun. Arnette was the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Considering the NFL, so long as he’s still talented, he’ll find a home again…after the whole I’ve worked out my issues jig.

NFL’s Pistol Packing Damon Arnette Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Vegas was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Black America Web: