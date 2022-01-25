Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Teased Her About Her Weight As Kids In Upcoming Documentary

In her upcoming, two-part, documentary, Janet Jackson is said to have opened up about how her brother, Michael Jackson, teased her about her weight and called her names when they were children.

In a short clip of the documentary that was released today, the singer shared stories about her late older brother, saying, “there were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. ‘Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow.”

She continued, “He would laugh about it and I’d laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt. When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.” The actress and pop star then added, “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me.”

The youngest of the Jackson family then is said to open up about she and her older brother grew apart as they got older, a rift that seemingly started with the release of the late pop star’s album Thriller album in 1982. “I remember really loving the Thriller album but for the first time in my life I felt it was different between us, a shift was happening,” she explained. “That’s the time Mike and I started going our separate ways. He just wasn’t as fun as he used to be.”

She then went on to explain how when they worked together on the 1995 song “Scream,” she felt cut out by her big brother. She continued, “Michael shot nights, I shot days,” she says in the documentary. “His record company would block off his set so I couldn’t see what was going on. They didn’t want me on set. That really hurt me because I felt I was there fighting the fight with him, not to battle him. I wanted it to feel like old times between he and I, and it didn’t. Old times had long passed.”

Check out the snippet of the documentary below.

