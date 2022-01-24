Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & Wife Accused Of Trapping 8 People In His Basement

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Georgia Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston & wife, Sophia Simm Bankston has been accused of false imprisonment after eight people were found in their basement. Griffen, Georgia Police officials say that the couple was running an unlicensed group home and holding the victims against their will. Officials also say that the Pastor and his wife were illegally seizing control of the victims finances.

According to reports, firefighters respoding to a report of someone having a seizure at the home of Bankston and found people in a “deadbolted basement.” The residents were all “mentally or physically disabled” and the Bankston’s reportedly controlled their medications.”

Police said earlier this week that city firefighters responded on Jan. 13 to a report of a person having a seizure at the location and found people were in a deadbolted basement, with paramedics climbing through a window to reach a patient. Police say they found the residents were all mentally or physically disabled and that the Bankstons also controlled their medications and had denied medical care to residents.

More information to come as the story develops.

Source | Daily Mail

