News
HomeNews

Manhattan’s New Guaranteed Income Program To Give Mom’s Financial Support Amid Pandemic

Mothers who live in certain low-income areas throughout Manhattan could be eligible to receive some extra income on behalf of The Bridge Project.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Portrait of Happy Mother Sitting with her Daughter and Son on a Sofa at Home

Source: miniseries / Getty

 

Mothers who live in certain low-income areas throughout Manhattan could be eligible to receive some extra financial support on behalf of The Bridge Project. The new guaranteed income program will give mothers and expectant moms anywhere from $500 to $1000 per month for three years.

Back in July 2021, the program began doling out income support to 100 mothers located in the Central Harlem, Inwood, and Washington Heights neighborhoods of Manhattan. According to CNBC, half of the eligible candidates were Black, and half were Latinx. One in five were “undocumented.”

The project will begin scouting for the second round of candidates come April, and this time, the money will be available to “500 pregnant first-time mothers,” CNBC noted. Eligible moms from East Harlem and the Central and South Bronx area will be considered. Families must also have an annual household income of $52,000.

The Bridge Project hopes the unconditional cash will help break the cycle of poverty prevalent amongst low-income communities in the city. As the pandemic continues to weigh on with no end in sight, the new initiative also serves as a way to help struggling mothers with additional income during this rough period. At the height of the pandemic back in March, Black women felt the brunt of the virus’s impact on the economy. Nearly 11,000 Black women left the workforce due to employment shrinking and the pandemic’s uncertainty.

“Not only do Black women work in childcare, but they also are more likely than other groups of women to be the sole provider in their households, which means child care becomes ever more important,” Chandra Childers, director at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research told Marketplace. “Industries like leisure and hospitality, state and local government and child care have been slower to bounce back,” Childers added, noting how Black women are frequently employed by these industries.

According to the Brookings Institute, the pandemic presented several unprecedented challenges for Black and Brown moms who struggled to balance work and family needs after working double shifts for both paid and unpaid work. As schools closed, struggling moms were also challenged to find alternative child care for their kids and were rarely able to take time away from work. The extra cash comes at a great time, considering the child tax credit’s expiration this month, which provided mothers with payments of up to $300 per child.

The Bridge Project’s no strings attached approach to financial assistance mirrors Georgia’s In Her Hands program, established last year in December. As previously reported by Madame Noire, the initiative aims to support more than 600 Black women with $850 per month for at least two years, according to the organization’s website.

In Her Hands was spearheaded by the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund (Gro Fund), which comprises a group of local elected officials and nonprofits. The program is powered by GiveDirectly, an organization that allows donors to give money to poverty-stricken families across the globe.

SEE ALSO:

Black Women’s Equal Pay Requires Action, Not Just A Day Of Reflection

Morehouse College Establishes Institute Centered On Black Male Research

2016 Democratic National Convention

Honoring Mothers Of The Movement For Black Lives

11 photos Launch gallery

Honoring Mothers Of The Movement For Black Lives

Continue reading Honoring Mothers Of The Movement For Black Lives

Honoring Mothers Of The Movement For Black Lives

UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, May 10, 2020 -- Moms around the world were being feted by their children on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day. But there were also a growing number of childless mothers who were continuing to mourn the deaths of their sons from senseless violence. They have comprised what has become the Mothers of the Movement (also known as the Circle of Mothers) -- women who were robbed of their motherhood because of killings by figures in law enforcement. Photos: Remembering Black Men And Boys Killed By Police https://twitter.com/MeritLaw/status/1259505338149146625?s=20 While those deaths have ranged from the recent to occurring more than a decade ago, the increasing influence of the Mothers of the Movement now stretches from the hallowed hallways of Capitol Hill to the grassroots level from which the efforts to effect change in the nation’s gun laws and biased criminal justice system remain. Last year, the Rev. Al Sharpton hosted Mothers of the Movement at his annual National Action Network convention in New York City. Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump explained to the audience how the group of courageous women was leading the charge to make sure every officer in each and all police departments across the country can be equipped with a body camera to bring full transparency to law enforcement-involved shootings that many times result in cover-ups to protect cops. https://twitter.com/TheRevAl/status/1113562254195200001 The names of those we have lost still reverberate in conversations having to do with social justice, or the lack thereof: Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, for starters. Sadly, a handful of new names continue to be added to the list as law enforcement appears undaunted in how they treat Black suspects versus their white counterparts. We’ve seen that in just the past few months alone with Ahmaud Arbery, Finan H. Berhe and Sean Reed (the last two happening this past week), whose deaths have shocked a nation that was already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic that have ravaged Black and brown communities. Arbery was killed by a retired member of law enforcement while Reed and Berhe were shot by on-duty police officers who arguably could have used non-lethal force against Berhe and Reed. All three of those killings were recorded on video. Now, by default, the mothers of Arbery, Berhe and Reed have become the newest members of the Mothers of the Movement. The narratives of their children's lost lives have been left to be told and retold by their families, including and especially their mothers, many of whom have led tireless plights to create change centered on how this world and country view young Black males. Scroll down to hear from Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, see what some of the Mothers of the Movement have been up to recently to understand what motivates them to keep on keeping on.

Manhattan’s New Guaranteed Income Program To Give Mom’s Financial Support Amid Pandemic  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending
Photos
Close