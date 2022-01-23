André Leon Talley’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’re still mourning the loss of former Vogue magazine editor and fashion icon, André Leon Talley, who died on Tuesday at the age of 73, and now, the manner of his death has been revealed.

According to The Washington Post, Talley had several chronic illnesses, including asthma, and was also said to have contracted COVID several days prior to his death, as confirmed by the president of the Ford Foundation and a good friend of the fashion icon, Darren Walker. While Talley’s family has yet to confirm if he indeed passed away from coronavirus, Talley’s neighbor Barbara Galella said the fashion legend was “cautious about covid” and, according to The Jasmine Brand, shared a story about how she visited him six months ago to share a book with Talley, but he wouldn’t answer the door out of caution. “He was very cautious about Covid,” she told sources. “He had the mask on and just said ‘leave the book on the porch.’ So I did..That’s why I’m surprised to read that’s how he passed.”

Talley passed away on January 18th in a hospital in White Plains, New York at the age of 73, news that has left the fashion industry in shock ever since. The announcement of his death was revealed on Talley’s Instagram page along with a statement that described the fashion mogul’s legendary career. “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York,” the statement read. “Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible. Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers.”

André Leon Talley, impact on fashion is undeniable as he has been a prominent fixture of the fashion scene since the 1970s. His career spans from New York to Paris as he worked as a writer, editor, and tastemaker for various magazines including Women’s Wear Daily, Vogue, and Vanity Fair. His life will be greatly missed but his legacy will live forever.

