Inspirational Lifestyles: Hope For The Hurting By Dr. Tony Evans #4

DAY 4
One of the most well-known biblical characters who understood and wrote about hurtful seasons is Job. During his darkest days, he said that he did not sense God’s presence. Even though he was known as a righteous man, he felt alone, lost and in pain. In Job 23 we read, “Behold, I go forward but He is not there, and backward, but I cannot perceive Him; When He acts on the left, I cannot see Him; He turns to the right, but I cannot see Him” (vs. 8-9).
Don’t be fooled. Life does hurt. There are different levels at different times for different people, but suffering is something we all share. We all cry. No matter how much we love Jesus, we all find ourselves in times of tears and sorrow, even periods of depression. But like Paul, who had even reached what many would term a suicidal level of depression, having “despaired even of life” we can discover how to dignify our difficulties through one key decision: focusing on God. It is in God where we will find the comfort we need. Paul reminds us of this time and again in the same chapter where he outlines his pains and struggles (2 Corinthians 1).
Comfort.
The Greek word for “comforter” used in 2 Corinthians 1 is the word paraclete. It is the same root term used about the Holy Spirit when Jesus said God will send us someone to help us in John 14:16, “I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may be with you forever….”
Thus, in every affliction, trouble, hurt, pain, distress or difficulty of life that you may be facing, there is a Comforter. God comforts those who need it most.
