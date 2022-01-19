Cardi B To Cover Funeral Expenses For Families Affected By Bronx Fire Tragedy

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Even though she is an international superstar Cardi B still has her borough in heart. She will be covering the funeral expenses for the families affected by the recent fire in The Bronx.

As spotted on TMZ Belcalis is stepping up for the Boogie Down once again. According to the report the “Be Careful” rapper is offering support to tenants of 333 East 181 Street. On January 9 a fire swept through the building killing over 17 people, including eight children. Additionally the tragedy has left the structure pretty much inoperable leaving the surviving tenants without a home. Several high profile celebrities quickly mobilized to help everyone with shelter, clothing and more.

Cardi is working with the newly appointed New York City Mayor Eric Adams to pay for all the funeral and burial expenses for those that passed. In a statement she detailed her sympathy. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal” she said.

In response Mayor Adams thanked Cardi for her assistance. “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims” he said. “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

The Bronx Fire Relief Fund has received thousands of grassroots donations, as well as support from business and philanthropic community partners. To date, the fund has raised more than $2.5 million. For local updates, individuals can text ‘181STFIRE to 692692 for updates and resources for victims.

New Yorkers interested in contributing to the fund can donate online at www.nyc.gov/fund, or by mailing a check — made payable to “The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City,” indicating that donations are for the “Bronx Fire Relief Fund” in the memo field or a note enclosed with the check — to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, 253 Broadway, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10007.

