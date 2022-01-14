Jim Jones & DJ Drama “Intro (Buckmouth),” Rick Ross ft. Dreamdoll “Wiggle” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’re only in January and it’s already been an eventful 2022 for Jim Jones what with word that he put the beatings on Freddie Gibbs followed by him revealing that Mama Jones taught him how to tongue kiss (he later said he was joking after getting roasted on social media). Still, Capo isn’t fazed a bit and keeps on his music grizzly for his Dip Set fanbase.

Linking up with DJ Drama for his latest visuals to “Intro (Buckmouth), Jones and his peoples break bread at a outside eatery before riding the tourbus to the strip club where he’s welcomes with open arms and twerking booties by the talent that no doubt went hard to get them Capo Coins.

Speaking of twerking, Rick Ross knows twerking talent when he sees it and for his clip to the Dreamdoll assisted “Wiggle” opens up his own strip club where the women are thick, the money rains like bad weather, and cars can actually drive-thru the gentleman’s club. We bet Hot Wings are in abundance in there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peewee Longway, Sada Baby, and more.

JIM JONES & DJ DRAMA – “INTRO (BUCKMOUTH)”

RICK ROSS FT. DREAMDOLL – “WIGGLE”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “SH*T ON ME”

SADA BABY – “KRANK UP”

2KBABY – “SUMDAYS”

THROWED ESE FT. SPLURGE – “GET ON MY LEVEL”

MAJOR THE KING – “MOTION”

TRENCH BABY – “RED FLAGS”

