Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Indicted On Federal Charges

More trouble for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby who has faced stiff criticism from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan as of late.

On Thursday, Mosby was charged in a federal indictment. She’s accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications relating to the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida.

According to the Department of Justice, Mosby is charged with two counts each of perjury and false statements on mortgage applications.

She allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision. That provision waived penalties on withdrawals for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a copy of the 19-page indictment obtained by CBS Baltimore, Mosby did not endure any financial hardship as a result of “being quarantined, furloughed or laid off” or “having reduced work hours.”

Mosby’s 2020 gross salary, nearly $248,000, was never reduced. It actually was more than she made in 2019. She made $239,000 that year.

She also made false statements in applications for two homes in Florida. According to the complaint, on both applications Mosby allegedly did not disclose several liabilities.

This all comes after federal investigators launched a probe into the finances of Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby last March.

No word yet from the Mosbys on this latest investigation and indictment.

If convicted, Mosby faces a maximum of 5 years in federal prison for each count of perjury and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for the two counts of making false mortgage applications.

Mosby will appear in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, but it hasn’t been scheduled yet.

