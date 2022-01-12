Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Collaborating clothing brands are all the craze these days as hypebeasts and fashionado’s go gaga over two hot brands dropping exclusive capsule collections and the latest collaborative drop will be coming courtesy of Reebok and A Bathing Ape.

A few weeks ago the two teased the upcoming collaboration but now we got a look at what they have in store and it’s going to be a problem. For their highly anticipated drop, Bape will be giving the colorful camouflage treatment to Reebok’s Instapump Fury while keeping it casually clean with the Classic Club C 85. Giving their signature camo imprint on the Instapump Fury’s, Bape decided to get extra colorful with the silhouette instead of going the traditional green camouflage colorway and giving each foot it’s own distinctive color blocking. Meanwhile the Classic Club C 85 will be boasting a clean white look while sporting red and white stitching to make them pop and bears the BAPE logo on the tongue. Definitely a summer banger.

The BAPE x Instapump Fury and Club C 85 are set to drop on January 15 at the tune of $200 and $150 respectively. Check out pics of the upcoming collaboration and let us know if you’ll be picking up either of the pairs some this Saturday.

Reebok & Bape To Drop Some New Colorways Of Instapump Fury & Classic Club C 85 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

