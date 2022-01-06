Washington Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor found himself apologizing to Kevin Porter Jr. after headass remarks he said about the baller’s dad.

Consor said he was sorry about a ridiculous comment he said about Kevin Porter Jr.’s father during Wednesday night’s (Jan.5) Rockets versus Wizards matchup claiming it was a case of “mistaken identity.” Thursday (Jan.6) dropped a lengthy statement on Twitter expressing regret with the caption, “I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call.”

Bryan Kevin Porter Jr.’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 14-year gold in 1993. Porter Sr. was killed in a 1994 shooting in Seattle, USA Today reported. The head*ss moment in question happened after Porter Jr. hit a game-winning shot with less than a second left securing the Rockets 114-111 victory over the Wizards.

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said with his entire chest during the broadcast.

Consor claims he was speaking about Kevin Porter who played in the NBA for 10 seasons beginning 1972-73. NBC Sports Washington or the Wizards have yet to issue a comment or take action following Consor’s remark. But, one of the NBA’s loudest voices, LeBron James did writing in a tweet, “Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”

When the King speaks, people usually listen, we won’t be surprised if Consor is suspended or fired for his disrespectful comment.

Photo: G Fiume / Getty

Wizards Broadcaster Apologizes For Distasteful Remark About Kevin Porter Jr.’s Father was originally published on cassiuslife.com

