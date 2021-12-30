Today on the Mid-day Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Karen Clark Sheard about her new role in the upcoming movie, “Song & Story: Amazing Grace” on the Own Network.

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network announces “Song & Story: Amazing Grace,” a new original film debuting TONIGHT, Tuesday, December 21 at 9pm EST starring Bresha Webb (“Run The World”) and Getenesh Berhe (“Cinema Of Sleep”) Grammy Award-winning Gospel singer and actress Karen Clark Sheard.

“Song & Story: Amazing Grace” is a movie inspired by a seminal song known as an anthem for womanhood. The iconic song and lyrics will lay the creative foundation for this original movie centered around an uplifting story of women on their spiritual journeys to emotional triumph. “Song & Story: Amazing Grace,” shines a light on the themes of challenge and triumph that ring true in the hymn. The story centers on Tanner, portrayed by Webb, a talented artist battling tremendous obstacles who forms an unlikely friendship with Iris, portrayed by Berhe, an optimistic store owner who guides Tanner towards the forgiveness of a painful past to unlock the strength she holds within herself. The two women will find out that their paths are intertwined, and a surprising connection is revealed.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE:

Karen Clark Sheard is Featured in “Song & Story: Amazing Grace” on The OWN Network was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Black America Web: