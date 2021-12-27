Yung Miami Gives Us Fashion Goals During Holiday Getaway In Aspen

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami has been spending time in Aspen for a holiday getaway with her family in Aspen, Colorado where she’s been serving nothing but LEWKS and we’re absolutely here for it!

Taking to Instagram, the “Act Up” rapper shared a few photos from her winter getaway and showed off her glamorous style where she rocked super cute sweaters, snowsuits, and boots while hitting the slopes with her loved ones. On Christmas Day, the rapper posed in an all-white Christian Dior ensemble featuring a Christian Dior sweater, matching pants, and snow boots. She served face and body as she posed in the snow ahead of the winter holiday festivities.

And earlier today, the 27-year-old shared an Aspen photo dump on Instagram where she showed off all her looks in one post. For the first look, she stepped out in an all-black Chanel look featuring furry Chanel winter boots, black leggings, crop top, and tan beanie hat. For her next look, she reverted back to the all-white aesthetic, rocking a white puffer jacket, white shirt, white pants, and white boots. “Aspen dump ,” she captioned the IG carousel. Check out the looks below!

We weren’t the only ones loving Miami’s looks during her winter getaway as many of the rapper’s 4.9 million IG followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments to share their stamps of approval. “Chanel on ice ,” one fan wrote while another said, “Winter in Miami .”

It’s no surprise that Yung Miami is becoming one of our favorite fashion girls because earlier this year, she told NYLON that she’s definitely ready for more when it comes to fashion after attending Marcell Von Berlin’s debut runway show in Los Angeles. “The show was everything. I loved the collection from head to toe and I’m obsessed with Marcell,” she told the magazine. “I’m so excited to work with him in the future and I’d love to walk in the show next year.”

We can’t wait to see more fashionable LEWKS from Yung Miami in 2022!

