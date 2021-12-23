Ghana Parliament Gets Into A Brawl Over New Tax Proposal

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Politics in America have gotten incredibly divisive and tribal ever since Donald Trump took office in 2016, but it’s discord pales in comparison to what’s going on in Ghana these days.

The New York Post is reporting that the parliament in Ghana went from a debate into an all out melee when sides came to blows over a proposed tax that would allow electronic transactions to be taxed by the government dubbed the 1.75% e-levy. For weeks the house had been divided over the new law and even held up the passing of the national budget. Once it was time for the debate over the new tax, things went from 0 to 100 real quick.

“Members of parliament rushed the front of the chamber after Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu suggested the tax be debated and voted upon under a hastened ‘urgency’ procedure. Some threw punches and grappled while others restrained their colleagues.”

“Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta argues that the levy would widen the tax net and raise an additional 6.9 billion Ghanaian cedi ($1.15 billion) in 2022.”

Still, those who oppose the idea feel that it would ultimately disproportionately hurt the lower-income community and anyone who aren’t in on the nation’s formal banking system who rely heavily rely on mobile money transfers, hence, reducing overall economic activity.

Even after the brouhaha went down, Ofori-Atta promised shareholders they’d revisit the issue with Tuesday set as the day to hold a vote on whether or not to pass the emergency procedure. That should end well for everyone.

Luckily brawls aren’t a thing in US politics because Lord knows that a heck of a lot of UFC fighters seem to be down with the MAGA movement and those voters will vote in just about anyone they feel is racist and cuckoo enough for Cocoa Puffs. Just sayin’.

