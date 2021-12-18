Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Bestowed With Humanitarian Award In Houston

“I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today,” said the rapstress.

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

From earning a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration from Texas Southern University to dropping chart-topping music, rapstress Megan Thee Stallion has had nothing short of an extraordinary year, and she recently was honored for philanthropic work. According to People, the Texas native—whose real name is Megan Pete—received the 18th Congressional District’s Humanitarian Award in Houston.

Beyond her lyricism, Pete is known for uplifting communities in need through an array of social good projects. She’s supported healthcare workers amid the pandemic, stepped up to cover housing repair costs for senior citizens and single mothers in Houston whose homes were damaged by Winter Storm Uri and launched scholarship programs to empower the next generation of innovators and changemakers.

For one of her latest projects, she teamed up with Popeyes to gift a Black-founded nonprofit with a six-figure endowment. Pete has also been a fierce advocate for women’s empowerment, continually using her platform to speak out against sexism.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee bestowed her with the award one day after Pete’s college graduation.

“It’s my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me,” Pete shared while receiving the honor. “My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her. I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today.”

Pete is continuing to make power moves that transcend beyond the music industry. She recently inked a first-look deal with Netflix. Under the pact, she will develop television series and an array of other projects for the subscription streaming service and production company.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” she said in a statement, according to Variety.

SEE ALSO:

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates New Milestone With Graduation From Texas Southern University

Megan Thee Stallion, Popeyes Gift Black-Founded Nonprofit With Six-Figure Donation

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

5 photos Launch gallery

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

Continue reading Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

[caption id="attachment_4137573" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] A number of Black policymakers are gearing up their campaigns in hopes of winning big in the 2022 governor elections in New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia.  Since former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts retired in 2015, there have been no Black governors in office. According to Pew Research, there have only been four in U.S. history. Former Union Army officer Pinckney Pinchback became the governor of Lousiana, but only for 36 days, following the impeachment of Henry Clay Warmoth in 1872. "During his short tenure, several appointments were granted, and ten legislative bills were sanctioned," according to the National Governors Association. MORE: Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Between the 1990s and 2000s, New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts have each elected a Black governor - David Paterson, Douglass Wilder, and Deval Patrick, respectively.  While the number may be disappointing, an alluring sense of hope seems to be present for the forthcoming 2022 election, especially due to the uprise of Black lawmakers that have made historic wins in both Congress and in the mayoral race this year. Back in November, Eric Adams became New York City's second Black mayor, While Andre Dickens beat out former city councilwoman Felicia Moore during the run-off election, becoming the city's 61st mayor. But in politics, Black folks still have a long way to go. This country has never had a black woman governor and only a handful of black senators. In the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. MORE: Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor This year looks to change that with new, young, and fresh Black faces looking to make a name for themselves in a new political landscape. New York already has a handful of Black candidates running for governor for the next term.  Both Georgia and Massachusetts have women of color running for governor in 2022. With Stacey Abrams announcing her bid for governor of Georgia, bookmakers believe she has an early edge when it comes to odds for winning the election. Only time will tell if she will be victorious, but regardless, it opens the door for future black candidates who might follow in her footsteps. Let's take a look at a few Black candidates who have announced their bid for governor in 2022.  

Megan Thee Stallion Bestowed With Humanitarian Award In Houston  was originally published on newsone.com

Trending
Photos
Close