Diva’s Daily Dirt: Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is finally officially speaking out about the tragic Astroworld festival of his that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured and millions of dollars in damages.

Since the disaster, Scott hasn’t said much himself but his legal team has been going to bat for him heavily as they sort through billions of dollars’ worth of lawsuits. His lawyer is currently trying to get a number of the lawsuits dismissed in courts while Travis works on staying out of the public eye.

The ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for 51 minutes to discuss how he’s been dealing with the horrific tragedy and addressed some other emotions he’s felt during its aftermath.

“I’ve been on different types of emotions–an emotional rollercoaster, I mean. It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts.”

“It hurts the community–it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it. I’ve just been in a room for a while [with] a lot of thoughts. Luckily you have people around, you can bounce around ideas. But I’ve been doing this for such a long time [and] nothing like this ever happened.”

Charlamagne asked Travis about the mosh pitting ‘rage culture’ and what social media says about it:

“That’s something I’ve been working on for a while is creating these experiences and showing these experiences that are happening in a safe environment. As artists, you trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely. And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy. It didn’t feel like, you know… people didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was. ‘Raging’… there’s not a textbook definition. But we’ve grown it in concerts to have a lot of fun. It’s not about just…harm. It’s not about that. It’s about letting go and having fun, help[ing] others and lov[ing] each other.”

Common Admits Why He and Tiffany Haddish Called It Quits

Over the past fews weeks, rumors have circulated that Common and Tiffany Haddish were no longer a couple due to conflicting schedules. Well it looks like Common has confirmed the rumors that he and the comedian has called it quits.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Common claims the break up was not due to a lack of love but just simply not being able to give it their all at this time.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

The Chicago rapper insist that he still has a lot of respect for Tiffany and he even seemed to gush over how much he loved her

First of all, I want to say Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.

The Suicide Squad actor admits that although he’s been tied too several other leading ladies like Erykah Badu and Serena Williams, he says his relationship with Tiffany was probably his most mature relationship to date.

“We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in. The communication, the respect, just all around, man. I feel like both of us cherish and valued our relationship and both have come out better human beings.”

We are sorry to see the two have split romantically but we all know when it comes to dating that sometimes–it be like that. Wishing them well!

