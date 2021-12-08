Robert Griffin III Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed While Playing For Washington

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Robert Griffin III has announced that he will release a tell-all book next year that will detail the sexual harassment he endured while playing quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

Griffin’s book titled Surviving Washington, will offer insight into the behind-the-scenes dysfunction that he experienced as a member of the team, including sexual harassment. “NEW BOOK ALERT!!!” Griffin III announced on Instagram. “It’s time for you to know the truth. SURVIVING WASHINGTON. A Player’s Missteps. A Coach’s Greed. An Owner’s Power. The Sexual Harassment. They say the truth will set you free, so here it is, unfiltered.” As reported by Vlad TV, the announcement comes amid reports that the Washington Football Team “reached a $1.6 million sexual misconduct settlement by owner Daniel Snyder and the mistreatment of cheerleaders,” the outlet writes.

Griffin’s wife also took to Twitter to confirm that he intend to unpack the abuse he suffered.

“Let’s clear up a misconception about ‘Surviving Washington,’” Grete Griffin wrote. “In the book, Robert is not talking about other peoples experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. He is talking about his OWN experience with sexual harassment in Washington. Sexual harassment victims shouldn’t be pressured into speaking up when you want them to, they should speak up when they are ready, even if it’s 7-8 years later. Hopefully this book will encourage more of you to speak up and tell your story.”

Griffin shared the following statement about the timing of his revelations: “Sexual harassment victims should share their stories when they are ready not when you want them to. The book is not about other people’s experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. It’s about my experience with sexual harassment in Washington. Hopefully you will listen.”

Griffin’s book will expose the culture of sexual harassment within the organization and “the power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports”

Surviving Washington will drop on Aug. 9, 2022.

