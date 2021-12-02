Steph Curry Signs UCONN’s Aziz Fudd To Partnership Deal

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

UConn’s star women’s basketball player Azzi Fudd isn’t even in the WNBA yet and already she’s signed a name, image and likeness deal with Steph Curry’s brand, SC30 Inc.

CTPost is reporting that UConn’s freshman guard had just inked a “multidimensional” partnership deal with Chef Curry (not Ayesha) that includes a sponsorship deal and personal mentoring from the three-time NBA Champion. Imagine signing a contract in which you get paid AND get personal mentoring from Steph Curry? Fudd winning on all levels right now.

“Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp,” Curry told the Associated Press.”

Fudd and Curry’s relationship dates back a few years when Fudd attended Curry’s elite camp in 2018. Fudd even attended the Warrior’s game in Brooklyn this past November as a guest of the two-time NBA MVP. It was there that she chopped it up with Curry’s “inner circle” and eventually became a part of team SC30. Having known Steph since the age of 15-years-old, Fudd is more than happy to be a part of the NBA legend’s emerging brand.

“Since I first met Steph at his camp a few years ago, I’ve stayed connected to him and have always admired his incredible talent and accomplishments, but also his humility and the impact he has on people,” Fudd said in an AP story. “As I continue to focus on becoming the best player and student I can be while in college, I also look forward to broadening my understanding of business and life beyond basketball. This partnership with Steph and his SC30 team will help me do that. I’m really excited about everything we’ll do together in the future.”

Congrats to Azzi and Steph for making this partnership happen. We can’t wait to see her ball in the WNBA in some exclusive SC30 kicks. We just hope she doesn’t pull up in the retros to those gawd awful Curry 2’s. Yeah, we ain’t forgot about those, b.

