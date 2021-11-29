News
Preparing For Smash & Grab? Thieves Stole Hammers, Crowbars And More From California Home Depot

Up to 10 people went inside a California Home Depot on Friday night and took off with various tools.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputy Miguel Meza told CNN that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. in Lakewood, a city in Los Angeles.

The group of thieves made off with hammers, sledgehammers, crowbars, and other tools. Meza added that they ran out of the store and got into their getaway car that was parked outside.

Similar tools have been used in several smash-and-grab robberies that have occurred across high-end stores in several major US cities this month.

At least 18 people broke into a Los Angela’s Nordstrom department store on Monday night and took off with thousands of dollars in merchandise, the city’s police chief said.

Similar crimes have been reported in other major cities, including San Francisco Bay Area and Chicago.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating the recent incident.

 

 

