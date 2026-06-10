Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Serena, the Job Market, Karmelo Anthony, & More

Big Money for Immigration Enforcement In Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives moved fast. After just three hours of deliberation, lawmakers narrowly approved a $70 billion funding bill aimed at supercharging immigration enforcement over the next three years. The breakdown? Some $38 billion heads to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while $26 billion goes to Border Patrol. This funding supports the administration’s aggressive deportation agenda. Whatever your view, this is a decision worth watching, because policies like this ripple through every community we touch.

Jobs Are Growing, But So Are the Bills Here’s a mixed bag for your wallet. U.S. employers added 172,000 jobs in May, and the labor market keeps finding its footing. Most of that growth came from the hospitality world. Restaurants, bars, and hotels accounted for nearly half of the gains as summer demand picked up. But it wasn’t all good news. The financial sector cut nearly 22,000 positions. And while wages climbed 3.4%, that increase is still struggling to keep pace with inflation. So if your paycheck feels tighter than it should, you’re not imagining things, family.