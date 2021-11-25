Arts & Entertainment
Sounds Of The Time: Thanksgiving Playlists For The Soul

Yes, even Thanksgiving has its own playlists.

Friends sharing wine, food, appetizers. Holiday dining.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

The holiday season is here. And we know you need good tunes to rock out to on Thanksgiving. No worries—CASSIUS got you.

Check out our Sounds of the Times playlists. The “Cookin’ Soul” mix is all your family needs to listen to as they craft that classic Thanksgiving meal you’ve been craving. And our “A Family Affair” mix is a culmination of all the oldies you’ve grown up on as a kid. Set these up in the background and let the good times roll.

Sounds Of The Time: Cookin’ Soul

 

Sounds Of The Time: A Family Affair

 

Sounds Of The Time: Thanksgiving Playlists For The Soul  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

