‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Production Shutting Down Due To Letitia Wright Recovering From On-Set Injury

More troubling news about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived, and yes, it does involve Letitia Wright again.

No, Wright is not on-set allegedly spewing anti-vaccine rhetoric this time. A claim she has vehemently denied. Instead, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports the film has temporarily halted production due to her recovering from a severe injury she suffered on-set, a source close to production revealed to the website.

THR reports Wright suffered the injury while filming a scene using a stunt rig on-location in Boston in late August. Marvel Studios at the time said Wright’s injury would not impact the film’s shooting schedule, but that does indeed seem to be the case.

Following the injury, Wright returned to London and has been there ever since while production on the movie continued and scenes that did not involve her character, Princess Shuri, the sister of the late Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, were filmed. Following Boseman’s tragic passing from cancer, Wright’s character was elevated to the lead of the sequel THR reports.

Director Ryan Coogler has reportedly filmed all of the scenes that do not feature Wright. Sources reveal Wakanda Forever’s production in Atlanta has been temporarily halted” to reconfigure the shoot to get things back on track for an early 2022 restart,” according to THR. The shutdown is expected to begin the week of Thanksgiving.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright revealed in a statement to THR. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

This troubling news comes after Disney announced the film will have its wig pushed back, moving it from July 8, 2022, to Nov. 11, 2022. THR reports insiders are confident the film will arrive on its new release date despite shutting down production.

We wish Letitia Wright a speedy recovery.

