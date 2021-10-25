Culture Control: Salehe Bembury Named Creative Director of LeBron’s UNINTERRUPTED Apparel

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Our culture is getting more representation at the fashion table. Salehe Bembury has been named Creative Director for UNINTERRUPTED Apparel.

As spotted on Nice Kicks the emerging designer has been spotted holding down LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s clothing label. While UNINTERRUPTED is largely synonymous with the hit talk series their brainchild has successfully executed some noteworthy collaborations with Sue Bird and the Space Jam franchise.

The appointment was announced via the brand’s Instagram account. “Proud to welcome @uninterrupted’s new creative director, Salehe Bembury. Big things coming soon” accompanied an image of James shaking Bembury’s hand. For those not in the know the Syracuse University alumni is valid when it comes to the fashion game. He designed for YEEZY, The GAP and Cole Haan. He was also responsible for the 2 Chainz inspired Chain Reaction trainer during his tenure as the Vice President of Men’s Footwear at Versace.

In a exclusive statement to Bleacher Report he detailed his enthusiasm about the role. “I am excited to work with the UNINTERRUPTED team, LeBron, Mav, Paul Rivera (Spring Hill’s CMO) to explore the potential of what we can accomplish as a team within this evolutionary chapter in their product line.” While it is unclear what his plans are for UNINTERRUPTED it is obvious that LeBron and Maverick trust his eye. “With UNINTERRUPTED, we intend to create product that leaves the audience with a feeling” he explained. “It’s that feeling when you reach into a new jacket and there’s a pocket exactly where you wanted it to be. While Steve Jobs once said the consumer doesn’t know what they want until you show it to them, I further believe the consumer does know what they want.”

