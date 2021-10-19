Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill’s new album, Expensive Pain has caused quite a commotion with the controversial opinions of him displaying black half naked women on his tour bus.

Weirdly, Meek has been the headlines for everything expect the actual music.

Meek announced that he is setting up his retirement plans from music. He told Complex,

“I got like three or four more years left. That’s it! I’ve been rapping since I was 23. I can’t be performing forever. I think these the last years I’m going hard with music and then then I’m gonna pursue other stuff.”

Meek continued with, “At the same time, I’ll still make music,” he added. “But going on tour, working on the albums for six months, being away from my family that long? I give up. Let the young n-ggas come up next and see who moves me out the way.”

He joked, “I’ll still be rapping if anybody wanna buy an NFT.”

However, while Meek makes mention of him hanging up his jersey, Meek still has some more in store for those who continue to sleep on him.

He finishes with, “I have a point to prove. People don’t really, really be fu*king with me like that, so I’m going to keep charging the doors every three or four months on some rapping sh*t.”

Meek Mill Announces When He Plans To Retire From Rap was originally published on rnbphilly.com

