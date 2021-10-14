Life comes at you fast.

One day you’re making good money hosting a podcast alongside your friends. Essentially earning a check for just talking about the things buddies typically discuss amongst themselves: The latest music, fashion, women and all the hop topics that hit the timeline on your favorite social platforms.

The next – you’re abruptly fired and bashed by the pod’s lead mic. Not only that, the entire web is speculating about whether or not you’ve got what it takes to head a show of your own. This was the reality for Rory and Mal, who, less than six months ago, parted ways with the Joe Budden Podcast.

Well, we’re pleased to announce that this story has a happy ending. Budden’s former pod pals were able to turn their high-profile departure into a huge win, thanks to a deal reportedly worth $10 million dollars with Sirius XM. Not a bad way to close out the year.

Here’s what Vulture had to say:

[Rory & Mal] have signed with SiriusXM’s Stitcher, and the show will now be released through Stitcher’s new More Sauce label. The first episode under the new arrangement is scheduled to drop on November 2, with new installments every Tuesday and Friday.

For fans of the pod, you may remember back in May when Joe Budden went on a fiery rant about the future of the show and his frustrations with co-hosts Rory and Mal. In addition to calling the pair “lazy,” he told an absent Rory that he was in breach of contract and not welcome to return.

Congrats to the fellas on their new venture, what a way to bounce back from controversy.

Months After Leaving ‘Joe Budden Podcast,’ Rory & Mal Score Million-Dollar Deal was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

