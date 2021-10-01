BET Bringing Back ‘Rap City’ For One Night Only As Part of ‘2021 BET Hip Hop Awards’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Get those bars up rappers. BET’s iconic Hip-Hop show, Rap City, is coming back for one night only.

Thursday (Sept. 30), BET announced Rap City 21, a special edition of the network’s longest-running rap series, will air ahead of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct.5) and is being billed “as a celebration of the network’s commitment to the culture’s past, present, and future.”

As expected, Big Tigger will be handling hosting duties and executive producing the special edition of Rap City. BET says the show will try to recapture the energy that made it a hit among Hip-Hop fans while offering viewers “never before seen booth appearances,” exclusive interviews, and, of course, your favorite Rap City memories.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to revive this legendary piece of culture! All your favorite stars and their bars on display,” said Big Tigger.

Rap City first made its way into living rooms around the world in 1989. The show was dubbed one of the most “preeminent hip hop series dedicated to rap music videos, important cultural commentary, and interviews.” What made Rap City stand out from other Hip-Hop themed shows was the legendary The Booth freestyle segment. Viewers tuned in daily to see artists like Jay-Z, A Tribe Called Quest, LL Cool J, Kanye West, Eve, Ludacris, The Diplomats, Jadakiss, Trina, Common, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Cam’ron, and The Dipset, plus much more spit for from off the dome.

We’re not sure if they can recreate the same magic Killa Cam did when he freestyle while counting cash, but we are certain memorable moments will happen.

This revival was executive-produced by BIg Tigger, Red Summer TV and Sam Walker for BET. Rap City ’21 airs on BET on Oct. 5 at 8 PM/ET, followed by the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

