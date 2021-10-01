Could You See 50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Starring In A Romantic Comedy Together?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent has been solidifying his status in Hollywood for over a decade now, most recently with the must-watch Power Universe on STARZ, so it’s fair to say he knows a thing or two when it comes to casting roles.

Now, it looks like fellow rapper-tuned-actor Nicki Minaj is his top choice for a leading lady to play a potential love interest — oh, and it would be a romantic comedy!

While stopping by the Renaissance Man Podcast hosted by NBA icon Jalen Rose, 50 participated in a round of rapid-fire questions billed on the show as “Gone In 60 Seconds.” Early in the questionnaire, he was asked the interesting question of whether he would ever star in a romantic comedy and who his choice of a love interest would be. “Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with,” the Raising Kanan producer said with little hesitation, further adding, “I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people.”

He broke down why he’d choose the “Chun-Li” emcee a little further, also telling Rose, “I mean, she does sh*t—she’s tougher and being like this…but [when] she’s being an a**hole [it’s] because she’s telling you you’re not going to take advantage of her.”

Nicki doesn’t have the most illustrious career in Hollywood, starring as an actress in just four films in the past decade, but we’d love to see the multitalented rap queen extend herself further on the big screen with help from a fellow Queens-raised rap affiliate.

Could you see 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj as lovers in a movie together? Let us know after watching his “Gone In 60 Seconds” segment on the Renaissance Man Podcast with Jalen Rose below:

