YouTube Is Removing All Videos That Spread Misinformation About Vaccines

Youtube is removing all videos that spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.
We are officially about to hit the two-year mark on the Coronavirus pandemic. Every step of the way has brought push back, from school being canceled in 2020, then the stay-at-home orders that followed.
Communicating information should be easy with all the access we have to the internet these days, but somehow, everything is constantly being manipulated. When the idea of vaccines being ready circulated, people brought every conspiracy theory imaginable to the forefront. Remember people thinking the new 5G towers were causing the illness in people?
A few platforms have been responsible for the increased circulation of misinformation, primarily Facebook and Youtube. Youtube has announced it will finally remove all videos spreading information on vaccines…but is it too late?
“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” the company said in blog post.
“This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them,” said Youtube in a blog post.
This is a great step, unfortunately, the damage has already been done.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
1.
1 of 15
Your safety, health, peace, and family come first. This is such a wild, unpredictable time in the world, Nic. This is real life. Prayers & positive, healing energy being sent up and out for you and your family. I don’t leave my home unless I must. Stay safe beautiful Nic. Love u. https://t.co/0W9nOUiFS9— BRiTTY — #BMUS #WLMR #Boyz (@ChamorritaMaraj) September 13, 2021
2.
2 of 15
Who cares what blogs gon do? Y’all always worried about blogs. This my real fkn life. They can choke https://t.co/43Kfv8j28b— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
3.
3 of 15
We’re these the balls? Shame she cancelled the wedding. Could have had a lovely weighted blanket. pic.twitter.com/WjMiN4zrSs— Kenya Deez (@Kenya_D) September 13, 2021
4.
4 of 15
People are dying. Please stop spreading misinformation.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 13, 2021
5.
5 of 15
Nicki, I’d love to talk to you about the COVID vaccine. Impotence is significantly more likely from COVID and there have been no documented cases of impotence associated with the COVID vaccine.— uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) September 13, 2021
6.
6 of 15
Please do not get advice on vaccinations from Nicki Minaj.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 13, 2021
7.7 of 15
8.
8 of 15
.@JoyAnnReid responds to @NICKIMINAJ's tweets on the #COVID19 vaccine: "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives... As a fan, I am so sad that you did that." #TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/nmr85LSmug— The ReidOut (@thereidout) September 13, 2021
9.
9 of 15
I cant believe nicki is saying all of this im not gonna block her though so i blocked camila instead pic.twitter.com/W45ybK0sir— Alfonso (@alfonseaux) September 13, 2021
10.
10 of 15
"Do my own research" people: There's a difference between ANECDOTES and research. Facebook is not research. A thirdhand story from Nicki Minaj's cousin is not research. Scientific research is peer reviewed and contains statistics. Oh why the fuck am I bothering? We are doomed.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 13, 2021
11.
11 of 15
NOT Nicki being an WhatsApp Aunty at the very young age of 38. https://t.co/hDZL9IZIM2— Palm Wine Princess aka Noire #ENDSARS (@AdaNore44) September 13, 2021
12.
12 of 15
. @NICKIMINAJ you might be Nicki the boss, Nicki the ninja, Nicki the harajuku barbie but you are not Nicki the Scientist . https://t.co/KSmUfCnCWK— Jonathon (@yourstrulyvinyl) September 13, 2021
13.
13 of 15
nicki talking about the vaccine pic.twitter.com/yJnIEhv5el— stan duplicate. (@NotBacockObama) September 13, 2021
14.
14 of 15
The barbz logging onto to Twitter to see why Not Nicki trending— Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 13, 2021
pic.twitter.com/j4JxTCbLPC
15.
15 of 15
nobody:— D. ❤️🔥 (@MissSneed) September 13, 2021
nicki minaj: yeah i had covid but so did drake!!! pic.twitter.com/4sIyPOMTVN
